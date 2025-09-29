Photo Credit: NBC

While Micah Parsons has taken the field at AT&T Stadium many times, Sunday night marked the first time he did so for the Green Bay Packers. And as he was taking the field, we got to hear the feelings of the man responsible for trading Parsons to the Packers, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

As Parsons ran out of the tunnel to take the field for pregame warmups for Week 4’s Sunday night football matchup between the Packers and Cowboys, he was being interviewed by NBC’s Maria Taylor and Jason Garrett.

“Jason of all people, you know my personal feeling with great players,” Jones said to Garrett, the former Cowboys’ coach. “Consequently, when you hear the crowd and you see that player come back, it reminds me when we played Herschel Walker or when we brought, when Emmitt Smith came back. They get a great ovation just as he’s getting here tonight.”

Taylor then asked Jones what it felt like to see Parsons in a Green Bay uniform.

“Well, of course, I’ve seen that trot and seen him run out like that for four straight years, so I’ve seen it,” he said. “The green and gold is a little problem for me, looking at it. But I have to think about the kinds of consideration that we got on the trade. That’s the way I’ve always done it. It might not be that Christmas that the bicycle got under the tree. But thinking ahead, you could have a motorcycle under that thing.”

Jones, of course, is not only the owner of the Cowboys but is also the general manager. Remembering that, his point that seeing Parsons in the green and gold “is a little problem” feels a bit out of place for two reasons. One, he didn’t have to trade Parsons. Two, he certainly didn’t have to trade Parsons to the Packers.

How accurate Jones’ bicycle/motorcycle comparison on Christmas is is entirely subjective. That said, it’s completely on brand for Jones. Whether that’s good or bad is entirely dependent on the eyes and ears of the beholders.