Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has always been quick to speak his mind, whether on a radio show or in an impromptu interview, and whether fans love or hate what he says, everyone knows exactly where he stands.

But after Jones spoke at the annual “State of the Cowboys” press conference Thursday in California, many reporters and fans didn’t know what to think. The 81-year-old team owner made some questionable statements and appeared to ramble a couple of times.

The performance inspired social media comparisons to both President Joe Biden’s shaky debate performance and GOP contender Donald Trump’s rambling RNC speech, as well as actor Steve Carell’s portrayal of the clueless Michael Scott on The Office.

There were several highlights — or lowlights — of Jones’ speech. He gave a rambling response about contract decisions, comparing himself to an option quarterback knowing when to pitch the ball, mixing in a metaphor about leaves on a tree and concluding, “Does that sound like Mahomes to you?”

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones compared himself to Patrick Mahomes when explaining why it’s smart to take your time before extending a player. Jerry said he’s like an option quarterback reading the market. This is a doozy. pic.twitter.com/EM8A1s3aEu — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 25, 2024



In discussing possible contract extensions for QB Dak Prescott, WR CeeDee Lamb and edge rusher Micah Parsons, Jones said that could lead to a scenario where the three stars make up 70% of the Cowboys payroll, a fact reporters quickly fact-checked.

He also suggested that this year should be Prescott’s sole focus.

“We’re all in, it’s all right there,” he said. “Let’s all get in here. Dak’s got his year (one year left on his contact). Let’s focus. We all got a lot on the line.”

“We’re all in, it’s all right there. Let’s all get in here. Dak’s got his year (1 year left on his contact). Let’s focus. We all got a lot on the line” Jerry Jones hinting that Dak Prescott may play out his final season with the Dallas Cowboys 👀 pic.twitter.com/FJ6mrcXWMj — Ernie The Cowboys Fan (@es3_09) July 25, 2024



He addressed the prospect of Prescott playing beyond this season in Dallas by saying, “Am I psychotic? No.” He likely meant “psychic.”

Jones also tossed off some advice from his own life, which sounds strangely like a hint that one or more of the Cowboys stars seeking a new contract will be headed elsewhere.

“In my life I’ve had a lot of things I wanted that I couldn’t get because I couldn’t afford it,” Jones said.

Even Jones’ statement that “I’m all in” came off a little awkward to some fans.

“Im all in. I’m all in,” Jones vowed. “Sometimes being ‘all in’ means you narrow … you remove the months out here that are in the future.”

Jerry Jones reiterates: “I’m all in.” The Cowboys currently have Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott all seeking contract extensions. And have brought back 29 year old Ezekiel Elliott to lead their RB room after Elliott averaged 3.49 YPC last season.pic.twitter.com/gerqrGsUiB — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) July 25, 2024

Tune in LIVE as Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy host a press conference from River Ridge Complex in Oxnard, CA.

#CowboysCamp | @americanair 📺: Back Together Weekend 7/27-7/28 on @nflnetwork https://t.co/aNjtPLtmsu — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) July 25, 2024



These “State of the Cowboys” press conferences are an introduction to the new season, meant to answer pressing questions about the team, build hype and inspire confidence in the team and its leadership. Following Jones’ appearance, fans had far more questions than answers, and quite a bit of anxiety.

This @dallascowboys press conference becomes more of a nonsensical mess every year. It did not instill confidence. https://t.co/JYJJlTJ1as — Matt Thomas (@MattThomasNews) July 25, 2024

I’m at the point I’m almost done with this damn franchise — REESE HENDRIX!!!! (@Resse_Hendrix) July 25, 2024

Jerry Jones at the Cowboys training camp press conference pic.twitter.com/XT6kp7rFC7 — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) July 25, 2024

If it wasn’t apparent earlier, Jerry has absolutely lost it. https://t.co/8zfYaFuZjk — Nick Martin (@themicknartin) July 25, 2024

Jerry Jones is so incoherent in this clip. How is he not a Presidential candidate? https://t.co/Le2DRKkmg7 — Brian Drake (@DrakeFantasy) July 25, 2024

Jones had delayed his press conference this week thanks to a paternity lawsuit earlier this week that was quickly settled, so perhaps that might explain why his mind appeared to be elsewhere.