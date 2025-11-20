Screen grab: Cleveland Browns

As Shedeur Sanders prepares to make the first start of his NFL career, his No. 1 wide receiver was a man of few words.

Taking the podium at the Cleveland Browns’ facility on Wednesday, Jerry Jeudy answered questions about his team’s new starting quarterback. “Answered,” however, hardly means that he was insightful, as the 2024 Pro Bowl selection seemingly had very little to say.

What is the value of Sanders receiving first-team practice reps ahead the Browns’ showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday?

“It’s going to be very important,” Jeudy answered.

What sort of development has he seen from Sanders so far this season?

“He’s consistently grown,” Jeudy replied.

Why did Shedeur Sanders seem to play better during Cleveland’s final drive in Sunday’s loss vs. the Baltimore Ravens?

“Just having multiple reps,” the Alabama product explained.

Was a crucial (some would say “against all odds”) third-down conversion indicative of a team still fighting?

“For sure. We just have to finish,” Jeudy assessed.

Is there anything the Browns’ receivers can do to expedite developing chemistry with Sanders?

“No, you just need reps,” he said.

“We good?” Jeudy asked following a pause in questioning before walking away.

And that was it.

Altogether, the 26-year-old answered five questions over the course of less than 90 seconds, with none of his answers exceeding more than seven words. Curiously (or perhaps not), the Browns’ opted to leave Jeudy’s brief availability out of the YouTube version of Wednesday’s press conferences, although that didn’t stop it from becoming a talking point on Cleveland sports talk radio.

“Jerry Jeudy clearly is pissed. I’m surprised it took this long. At 2-8, I think it might be safe to say…” 🚨@JPeterlin and @NickWilsonSays on the #Browns WR’s short comments with the media today pic.twitter.com/ZqZHa4wVlR — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 19, 2025

As noted in the clip above, Jeudy’s frustration is certainly understandable, between the Brows’ 2-8 record and him being on track to lead the NFL in drops for a second consecutive season. It’s also worth noting that the former first-round pick hasn’t always had the best relationship with the media, as he has been a constant target for criticism dating back to his time with the Denver Broncos.

Still, even if Jeudy’s frustration is justified, his curt media session didn’t exactly paint the portrait of a wide receiver excited to play alongside his team’s new starting quarterback. Or at the very least, it allowed others to make that assessment, adding a new layer to the never-ending Shedeur Sanders coverage.