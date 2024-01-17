Credit: New England Patriots

Jerod Mayo had a hunch he would be the next head coach of the New England Patriots when he joined the coaching staff in 2019 thanks to a succession clause in his contract. But now that the Super Bowl champion former linebacker is in place atop the Patriots organization, he isn’t shying away from the magnitude of his role.

Specifically, Mayo is embracing the “honor” of being the first Black head coach in Patriots history. At his introductory press conference on Wednesday, Mayo explained the magnitude of the historic opportunity.

“You better believe it, being the first Black coach here in New England means a lot to me,” Mayo said. “You have to take ideas from other people, Black, white … old, young.”

"You better believe it…Being the first Black coach here in New England means a lot to me." Jerod Mayo speaks during his introductory press conference as the @Patriots new head coach. pic.twitter.com/XpQcIaumJ7 — We Need To Talk (@WeNeedToTalk) January 17, 2024

Mayo also did not shy away from talking about race more broadly. Taking over in the Boston area, where athletes from Bill Russell to Adam Jones to Kyrie Irving have criticized racist fans, Mayo is in a unique and challenging situation.

But he knows that turning a blind eye to those realities would be a mistake.

“I do see color,” Mayo said. “If you don’t see color, you can’t see racism.”

#Patriots coach Jerod Mayo, on being New England's first black head coach and the significance: "I do see color. If you don't see color, you can't see racism." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2024

Mayo is remarkably well-rounded for a former athlete who is just 37 years old. After a relatively short seven-year playing career, Mayo did television for NBC Sports Boston before becoming vice president of business development at Optum, a healthcare tech company. It took just two seasons as a linebackers coach in New England before Mayo was getting head coach interviews.

In his press conference, Mayo explained that looking at diversity and inclusion from the perspective of the business world helped him value it even more.

“One thing you’ll notice about me in our interactions as we go is I don’t like echo chambers,” Mayo said.

As a football coach, Mayo has a tough road ahead rebuilding the broken Patriots. As a man, Mayo faces down the burdens of a region with a long history of racial tensions. He is embracing both opportunities.