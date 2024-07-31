Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. Phoot Credit: George Walker IV/Tennessean.com/USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee Titans star Jeffery Simmons got into a heated on-air argument with Buck Reising, who hosts The Buck Reising Show on 104.5 in Nashville.

Following a team practice, Reising was set to interview Roger McCreary, Tennessee’s third-year cornerback. Only, the start of the interview was briefly delayed by Simmons, who did not like something Reising said.

Simmons took issue with things Reising said about him on social media. The star defensive lineman called the host a “p****” and repeated his wish that Reising would “Stop talking on social media — talk to me.” Reising offered Simmons a chair to sit down and talk on the show and generally remained calm through the exchange.

“Jeff, we tried to talk with you last week,” Reising said before realizing it was time to move on. “I’m being rude to Roger. We’ll deal with you later.”

Reising later addressed what happened.

“When we have opinions on stuff, they should be able to address it with us,” he said, H/T TMZ Sports. “There’s a lack of accountability, just generally, with people who talk in front of microphones and talk on Twitter and things like that. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with having a discourse. Now. Does it have to look like that? Ideally no. But I mean, that’s not a big deal. I don’t think it’s as big a deal as everybody seemed to make it.”

Another question lingers. What was Simmons reacting to?

One option might have been something Reising shared on X earlier on Tuesday regarding what Simmons was doing in practice.

“Simmons just swung at Latham after some pushing a shoving…refs said 98 would have been tossed in game,” the post said. “He’s back in for the next two and immediately starts a brawl. Sloppy. Simmons needs to lock tf in.”

Simmons just swung at Latham after some pushing a shoving…refs said 98 would have been tossed in game. He’s back in for the next two and immediately starts a brawl. Sloppy. Simmons needs to lock tf in — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) July 30, 2024

Earlier in July, Simmons also took to social media to share his opinion that people who cover the Titans “Hate us so much.”

I just be seeing a lot of tweets and hit that bookmark! How do some of you guys cover us (Titans) but hate us so much 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Jeffery Simmons (@GrindSimmons94) July 11, 2024

Reising responded by posting a poll, asking followers if they agreed.

.@TwoRiversFord Poll: Do you agree with Jeffery Simmons that #Titans local media like to hate the Titans? — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) July 12, 2024

Chances are, it’s probably not just one thing.

