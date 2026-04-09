Credit: The Dan Le Batard Show, Press Box Chronicles

The viral photos of Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel spending private time together at an Arizona resort has turned the football world upside down.

All parties involved have denied anything scandalous happening. Both reporter and coach are married and insist that there is nothing to see here. However, that hasn’t stopped all of social media from parsing through every Russini media appearance known to humankind to try to comb through comments about her marriage or relationship with Vrabel.

But even if you remove the reality that we don’t know if there is a personal relationship that goes beyond friends or source and reporter, the intimate appearance together is going to follow Russini around for some time.

Longtime sportswriter Jeff Pearlman thinks that is representative of a double standard that has a profound effect on women in sports media.

Pearlman has become an ombudsman of sorts on the industry with TikTok videos talking about the biggest stories in sports media. And in his video about the Russini-Vrabel situation, he did say that the meet-up represented bad judgment on her part. However, the incredible furor and innuendo surrounding the story would not happen for a male reporter.

“I don’t think we knew what was really going on. It’s a bunch of still photos, we don’t know. And people nowadays jump to conclusions so quickly, myself included. First minute i saw it I was like, ‘what is she doing’ but I don’t actually know what’s going on,” Pearlman admitted.

The veteran journalist then opened up about the double standard that exists for female reporters, especially when it comes to the NFL world. He said that if he were in Russini’s shoes and had a private meeting with Mike Vrabel, that it would not be met with headlines. However, when it comes to Dianna Russini spending time with him at a resort, it’s now made national news.

“I also think there’s a huge double standard. If I were doing a story on Mike Vrabel, let’s just say I was assigned a piece by The Athletic, and he’s like ‘yea why don’t you just hang out with me at the pool today, you can interview me then. Great, I hang out with him for the day at the pool. Then at one point he’s like, ‘my back stiffens up I’m going to go in the hot tub, do you want to go in the hot tub?’ And I’ll be like, ‘yea I have a bad back, sure.’ Nobody would be like, ‘Reporter Jeff Pearlman has cozy relationship with Mike Vrabel.’ It is a woman thing. And it is unfair but a reality for women reporters that they really have to be, it’s unfair, but cautious when writing about in particular men,” Pearlman said.

“It’s just such a painful double standard. The other thing is she has a very long, high-quality reputation. And I’m just not willing to jump in the ‘oh there is something nefarious going on here, they’re having an affair, they’re having a scandal, blah blah blah. Maybe I’m wrong but I’m not taking a bunch of photos and doing what we do in 2026 jumping all over it.”

However, Jeff Pearlman did go on to say that Dianna Russini did take a risk and showcased bad judgment in being willing to put herself in that position with Mike Vrabel because of the risk of what being seen together in that situation could mean for her career moving forward. Judging by the reaction to her first social media post since the scandal broke, it’s not going away anytime soon.

“All that being said, is it smart of her to go in a hot tub with an NFL coach? I know it’s unfair, but no. It’s bad professional judgment and this is playing out why. It’s not fair, it’s not. But women journalists, it is such a hard road in sports and still is and the judgment and the perception and all that stuff is not fair. I’m acknowledging it. But you will be judged in this way and it sucks.”