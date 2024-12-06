Photo Credit: St. Brown Podcast on X

Green Bay Packers star wide receiver Jayden Reed has been looking forward to the team’s Week 14 Thursday Night Football matchup against the Detroit Lions since October. But unfortunately for Packers fans, his trash talk to Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown ahead of the game wasn’t backed up by his play when the two teams faced off.

Back in October, Reed appeared on the St. Brown Podcast, which is hosted by Amon-Ra St. Brown and his brother, fellow NFL wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown.

As wide receivers in the same division, the highly competitive NFC North, Amon-Ra and Reed had a bit of friendly trash talk to one another. Specifically, Reed made it clear that he planned on having a big game when he and the Packers went to Detroit in Week 14.

“Wait until I come to Detroit. And I heard about you. Someone wanted to be a Packer. But we’re not gonna say no names,” said Reed, seemingly referring to Amon-Ra St. Brown.

“And someone thought he was gonna be a Lion. But we aren’t going to say no names,” replied Amon-Ra St. Brown, clearly talking about Reed.

Reed came into the Week 14 game on the back of a two-touchdown game in their win last week on Thanksgiving over the Miami Dolphins. But when it came time to live up to his trash talk from the St. Brown Podcast, Reed was nowhere to be found, failing to record a single catch in the game, albeit he did only get one target in the game.

To add further insult to injury, it would be the Lions that came away with a 34-31 victory on a game-winning field goal from kicker Jake Bates.

With the loss, the Packers fall three games behind the Lions for the division lead in the NFC North. It also marks their third consecutive loss to the Lions.

Maybe Reed and the Packers will be able to get their revenge in the postseason, as the two teams sit firmly in the NFC playoff picture at the moment. However, if that doesn’t end up being the case and Reed ends up coming back on the St. Brown Podcast sometime in the near future, you have to expect that he will be hearing about his flat performance…

[St. Brown Podcast on X]