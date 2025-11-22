Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jayden Daniels is expanding beyond football — or at least trying to while he’s stuck on the sideline.

The Washington Commanders second-year quarterback has partnered with 3 Arts Sports to launch his own production company, joining a client roster that includes Travis Kelce and Myles Garrett. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Daniels will work with 3 Arts to build out his personal media production company and expand his presence across sports, business, media, and entertainment.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels is joining 3 Arts Sports — alongside Travis Kelce and Myles Garrett — to launch his production company and grow his presence in media, business, and entertainment. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 18, 2025

3 Arts is majority-owned by Lionsgate and recently absorbed A&A Management, which represents Kelce. The parent company, 3 Arts Entertainment, produced “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “The Matrix.” Daniels joins Kelce and Myles Garrett on the 3 Arts Sports roster.

The production company announcement fits the trajectory Jayden Daniels seemed to be on after his historic rookie year. He led the Commanders to 12-5, their best record since 1991, threw for 822 yards in the playoffs (most ever by a rookie QB), and won Offensive Rookie of the Year.

But that was before the injuries piled up. His marketability was built on being a dual-threat franchise quarterback who led Washington to the NFC Championship Game. A sophomore season spent navigating knee sprains, hamstring issues, and a dislocated elbow complicates that narrative.

Jayden Daniels isn’t alone in pursuing off-field media ventures. Derek Jeter launched Cap 2 Productions last year. Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions is valued at well over $400 million. LeBron James’s SpringHill Company was once valued at $725 million, before losses and cuts. Building production companies has become standard operating procedure for star athletes looking to control their narratives and create revenue streams beyond their playing careers.

The production company is a smart play for what comes next. Getting back on the field is still the play that matters most.