Aaron Rodgers does not have many friends in the media. And now you can scratch Jay Glazer of Fox Sports off that very short list.

Rodgers has always been outspoken, but especially more so over the last several years as he has ventured into conspiracy theories, cancel culture, vaccine skepticism, and so many other bizarre topics.

But chief among Rodgers’ complaints through it all is the media as one of his favorite boogeymen along with Dr. Anthony Fauci and Jimmy Kimmel. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has routinely taken shots at the media both local and national for pretty much every reason you can possibly imagine.

But at least one NFL reporter had a good relationship with Aaron Rodgers. Or at least he thought he did.

In a Super Bowl week appearance with Yahoo Sports, Fox NFL insider Jay Glazer was asked about his future with the Pittsburgh Steelers after the departure of Mike Tomlin and hiring of Mike McCarthy. The pair of course won a Super Bowl and spent many years together with the Green Bay Packers.

However, Glazer didn’t have much insight into Rodgers’ frame of mind because after training with him in the past, he said that the quarterback had not returned his calls. And that clearly left a bad impression on Glazer with him summing up his thoughts by unapologetically saying “screw him.”

"I thought [me and Aaron Rodgers] were real good friends, and all that stuff, then he called me back once this whole offseason, so screw him."

“Him and Mike McCarthy have talked. I think he has more of an appreciation for Mike now than he had by a lot. Absence makes the heart grow fonder. Listen, I’ll never, I trained with Aaron in the offseason. I still can’t tell you how he’ll be on a Monday or a Tuesday. Like I never know. You never know. I thought we were real good friends, and all that stuff, then he called me back once this whole offseason, so screw him,” Glazer said.

That’s a very different tone than Jay Glazer struck at the beginning of the season. In early September, Glazer shared video of he and Rodgers boxing together from the summer on Fox NFL Sunday and it seemed as if all was well.

According to @JayGlazer, the Cowboys were looking to trade Parsons before he officially requested a trade, and they received a large offer from division-rival Eagles 👀 Also, Jay shares an offseason workout program he shared with Aaron Rodgers 🥊 pic.twitter.com/a1WSvCPXI5 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 7, 2025

Jay Glazer touts his MMA background and workout regimes as part of his connection to many players throughout the NFL. It’s certainly odd that there would be such a dramatic turnaround in their relationship given how glowingly Glazer talked about Rodgers at the start of the season.

Regardless of his falling out with Glazer, at least Aaron Rodgers will know he will always have Pat McAfee in his corner no matter what.