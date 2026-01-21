Credit: Wake Up Barstool, Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If he wanted to, former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin could probably have his pick of available NFL head coaching jobs. And when the Buffalo Bills’ job opened on Monday following the firing of Sean McDermott, many wondered whether Tomlin might consider taking over.

NFL insider Jay Glazer is under the impression that the former Pittsburgh Steelers leader isn’t going back to coaching next season, and possibly ever.

“I know people also say, ‘Well, now could Mike Tomlin come out?’” Glazer said Tuesday morning on Wake Up Barstool. “No, that’s not happening. Mike T’s done. He’s done. He’s been done.”

Glazer’s concrete sentiment comes on the heels of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Ronde Barber, a friend of Tomlin’s, who said something similar last week.

All of which suggests that Tomlin’s next move will be towards television. Networks have reportedly been lining up to hire Tomlin, though in what capacity remains unclear. Some reports have pegged Fox, Glazer’s employer, as the front-runner, but there are quite a few destinations that make sense for someone with his charisma and coaching acumen.

On the flip side, not everyone thinks Tomlin will automatically be a success on TV, and given his inexperience, the hope is that the hype doesn’t outmatch his abilities.