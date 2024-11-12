Credit: NFL on Fox

Fox NFL Sunday host Michael Strahan caught flak when he stood with his hands folded in front of him during the playing of the national anthem on Sunday.

Fox NFL insider Jay Glazer came to the former New York Giant’s defense on Monday, clearing the air on his behalf.

“I’ve just seen the criticism of [Michael Strahan],” Glazer wrote on X. “Let me tell you this, I don’t know if I have a friend who is more proud of his military roots than Michael, growing up on an army base constantly talking about what he learned from his dad Major Gene Strahan and how his time there shaped him. I heard it CONSTANTLY, still do!”

“But also, with no fanfare I personally saw [Strahan] donate thousands of dollars of clothes to veterans, including many homeless veterans as well [as] clothes for veterans to go on job interviews.”

Glazer also pushed back on the notion that Strahan was sending any kind of message with his stance during the anthem.

“I know these days people want to be angry fast but maybe first, how is THIS for a novel idea,” Glazer wrote. “ASK him if he’s protesting something. When you protest you want people to know, don’t ya? He was NOT, just got caught up in how beautiful the whole moment was during the anthem and didn’t think about it.

“Ask the dude before forming an angry mob, but also maybe find out alllll he’s done for our veterans over the years.”

Strahan’s father served in the army for 23 years and was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division. The former NFL player has long spoken about his appreciation for veterans and those who serve, doing so again Monday for Veterans Day.

“This is my hero, it is also my father, Maj. Gene W. Strahan, Sr,” the Hall of Famer wrote in a post that included his father’s photo. “Thank you to all veterans and active service members who courageously risk their lives to protect us every day. Your selfless service is beyond measure.”

My father and hero Maj. Gene W. Strahan, Sr. My dad served for 23 years in the army and was a proud member of the 82nd Airborne Division. On #VeteransDay and every day I honor my father and all veterans and active service men and women who risked their lives to protect us. pic.twitter.com/XVuu26Cb9H — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) November 11, 2022