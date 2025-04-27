An image of the guys who prank called Shedeur Sanders. (@DuckZone503 on Instagram; Sanders image from his Twitch stream.)

While Shedeur Sanders’ shocking fall in this week’s NFL Draft led to lots of debate, one aspect almost universally condemned was the actions of those who prank-called Sanders impersonating New Orleans Saints’ GM Mickey Loomis and saying that team was drafting him. That incident, as well prank calls to other players during and after the draft, sparked a NFL investigation, as well as rumors of involvement from various coaches’ families.

On Sunday, Jax Ulbrich admitted he was one of the people who prank-called Sanders. Ulbrich is the 21-year-old son of Atlanta Falcons’ defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, and he’s also someone who had been tagged in speculation here given his resemblance to a figure in the published video of the prank call. Sunday afternoon, Ulbrich admitted his role in the prank and apologized to Sanders publicly.

That apology came on Ulbrich’s Instagram account. He has since locked that account, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shared a screenshot from it:

Jax Ulbrich, the son of #Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich, has released a statement apologizing for his prank call to Shedeur Sanders during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Here’s the text of that apology for the call:

“On Friday night, I made a tremendous mistake. Shedeur, what I did was completely inexcusable, embarrassing, and shameful. I’m so sorry I took away from your moment, it was selfish and childish. I could never imagine getting ready to celebrate one of the greatest moments in your life and I made a terrible mistake and messed with that moment. Thank you for accepting my call earlier today. I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me. @shedeur_sanders”

The Falcons also issued a team statement on that call, relayed here by Rapoport’s colleague Tom Pelissero. That statement says Jax Ulbrich got Sanders’ number from secretly viewing his father’s unlocked iPad:

Statement from the #Falcons on the involvement of DC Jeff Ulbrich's son, Jax, in the viral draft weekend prank call to Shedeur Sanders:

Penn State TE Tyler Warren was also reportedly prank called during the draft, and Syracuse QB Kyle McCord was prank called after it. The NFL is investigating the various prank calls. But we now know at least one of the figures behind the most prominent one.