Jason Whitlock, who hosts the Fearless podcast on the conservative media network The Blaze, is ruffling feathers again.

It all started when T.J. Moe, a contributor on Whitlock’s podcast, posted this picture to social media.

Who actually wants to watch three women stand around and talk about football? I do not. pic.twitter.com/JhSqQsTJC1 — T.J. Moe (@TJMoe28) December 7, 2024

The post exploded, amassing over 23 million views on X. Of course, the controversial opinion had its fair share of detractors. Among them was former NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith, who responded to Moe by saying, ” There are plenty of women that would dog-walk you talking ball.”

There are plenty of women that would dog walk you talking ball. Regardless of what y’all macho dudes think, football is for everyone. It ain’t rocket science. You can study it and learn the game. Plenty of analysts and coaches are amazing at it and never played. https://t.co/Tx6XpQRR0t pic.twitter.com/ybYgUGkfZz — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) December 8, 2024

That’s when Whitlock joined the conversation. “Name 2,” the former ESPN and FS1 personality replied.

Smith then clapped back with a list of more than ten accomplished women in football media.

Amy Trask, Mina Kimes, Kay Adams, Beth Mowins, Jemele Hill, Shelby Lasso, Jordan Giorgio, Jordan Rodrigue, Sheena Quick, Miko Grimes, BMORE Reeta and plenty of folks I forgot https://t.co/M58OWgYtHG — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) December 9, 2024

Whitlock did not seem satisfied with Smith’s answer, responding as such.

So this group of ladies is going to “dog walk” TJ Moe in a conversation about football? He lettered four years at Mizzou, playing wide receiver. Beth Mowins, Mina Kimes, and Jemele Hill are going to “dog walk” him? Define dog walk, please. I may not understand. https://t.co/m06EgNe4ND — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) December 9, 2024

Among Smith’s list was former Oakland Raiders CEO and current CBS Sports NFL analyst Amy Trask. Trask is undoubtedly one of the most accomplished women in NFL history. She held an executive role between 1997 and 2013, at a time when women rarely held such positions for an NFL team. She was named to the “NFL 100 Greatest: Game Changers” list in 2019 and oversaw the Raiders’ Super Bowl run in 2002.

And on Monday, Trask responded to Whitlock’s exchange with Smith, highlighting her array of experience working in the NFL.

Hi @WhitlockJason – my name is Amy – I spent almost 30 years w/the @raiders and had the great fortune of discussing the game with Al Davis, coaches, players, @NFL officials and others, many of whom are in the @ProFootballHOF – I learned from the best. https://t.co/FpoC1F36ic — Amy Trask (@AmyTrask) December 9, 2024

After cordially introducing herself, Trask began, “I spent almost 30 years with the Raiders and had the great fortune of discussing the game with (former Raiders owner/GM) Al Davis, coaches, players, NFL officials, and others, many of whom are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame — I learned from the best.”

Whitlock then responded to Trask with an invite to join his show.

Hi Amy. I’m well aware of your background. I appreciate your respectful response. I would love to respectfully discuss this topic with you. Any chance you could come on my show tomorrow? https://t.co/uF5NTl4hlw — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) December 9, 2024

The problem is, it doesn’t really seem like Whitlock wants a good-natured discussion.

If he thinks that women — for the simple reason that they are not men — cannot discuss football at a high level, then what is there to discuss?

First off, football is a game. Games, by their very nature, can be learned. The best ones can be learned at a high level, like football. And the great news about football? There are thousands of games worth of film out there for anyone to analyze and learn for themselves. Nothing about being a woman would obstruct that process. And that’s why Smith’s list was filled with women with successful careers talking about football.

Now, there’s always room for discussion about who is a good or bad TV analyst (we do plenty of that on Awful Announcing). But a blanket statement about an entire group of football analysts based solely on the fact that they’re women? That’s just wrong.

Not only is it wrong, but it’s offensive to the many women who have worked hard to secure jobs in a male-dominated field like football. Whitlock and other like-minded individuals only make it more difficult for women to break into the space, making the ones who find success even more impressive.

But this type of commentary is now par for the course with Whitlock, who has carved out a niche in faux-outrage since being ousted by FS1 in 2020.