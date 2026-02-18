Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Evans has sniffed a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In fact, he sniffed one so hard that he actually won a ring with the Bucs.

Colin Cowherd is no stranger to powering through mistakes on his FS1 and Fox Sports Radio show, but every so often, his sidekick Jason McIntyre reminds him he’s not alone. McIntyre did just that Wednesday afternoon while talking about Mike Evans’ future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or another NFL team.

During their Herdline News segment, McIntyre noted recent reports stating Evans intends to play during the 2026 NFL season, after some speculation that the 32-year-old might look to retire.

“Mike Evans, unbelievable career in Tampa…he’s gonna be motivated to chase a Super Bowl, hasn’t sniffed one in Tampa” – Jason McIntyre 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vzfbA6AX5A — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 18, 2026



“Mike Evans, unbelievable career in Tampa, one of the best receivers in the league,” McIntyre aptly noted. “This guy’s had 11 straight seasons with 1,000 yards. He’s still very good. He’s not like still a top-5, I don’t know about top-10 anymore. But he’s still very good. I think he could help a contender.

“I mean, if you’re Buffalo, you’re getting Josh Allen on the horn, please, recruit this guy to Buffalo. Cause if he doesn’t stay in Tampa, and they have some good receivers, somebody’s gonna get a good one in Mike Evans.”

Initially, it seemed like McIntyre forgot Evans only played eight games last season, catching 30 passes for 368 yards, falling well short of that 1,000-yard marker for the first time in his career. But he did quickly circle back to note, “obviously, last season, had some injuries, only played eight games.” And that’s where Cowherd’s co-host set himself up for the larger mistake.

“So, some people are gonna be like, ‘well, I don’t know if I want Mike Evans,’” McIntyre continued. “Listen, he’s gonna be motivated to chase a Super Bowl. Hasn’t sniffed one in Tampa.”

It’s only been five years since Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV. And one could even make the argument that they sniffed a Super Bowl the next year when Tampa lost to the eventual champion Los Angeles Rams in overtime of the Divisional Round.

There have been some not-so-memorable wide receivers who played in lesser Super Bowls over the years. Some people may have forgotten Brandon Stokley won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens 25 years ago. But we’re talking about the best wide receiver in franchise history with Tampa, winning a Super Bowl with Tom Brady during his first season away from the New England Patriots. That’s one a sports host on a prominent show will be expected to remember.