Credit: FS1

There’s just something about veteran NFL wide receivers that seems to get Fox Sports host Jason McIntyre talking a little crazy.

Filling in for Colin Cowherd on Fox Sports Radio and FS1 Monday afternoon, McIntyre was joined by Mark Schlereth. During the segment, McIntyre expressed surprise that Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers are being considered Super Bowl contenders. But crazier than someone putting the Chargers on their short list of Super Bowl contenders might be what McIntyre proceeded to say about Keenan Allen.

“Keenan Allen was their best receiver, he’s been cut by half the league” – Jason McIntyre pic.twitter.com/aY9vWB21Ax — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 27, 2026

“I compared Herbert to Matt Stafford,” McIntyre told Schlereth. “A guy with a big arm, mobile, really great quarterback; he just can’t get over the hump because his team always just lets him down. Whether it’s both tackles are gone, never really had a superstar receiver, Keenan Allen was their best receiver, he’s been cut by half the league.”

Allen might not be a superstar in terms of popularity, but with more than 1,000 catches and 12,000 receiving yards, he built himself a pretty solid case for the Hall of Fame. McIntyre might be right in noting Herbert and Allen missed out on playing the bulk of their primes together, but even if you want to argue against the wideout being a superstar, you can’t claim he’s been cut by half the league.

After 13 NFL seasons, Allen has never been cut. Allen played 11 seasons with the Chargers; he was traded to the Chicago Bears for one year and returned to Los Angeles after his contract expired. Currently, Allen is a free agent after his one-year contract with the Chargers for the 2025 NFL season expired again.

Claiming Allen has been cut by half the league when in reality, he has never been cut by anyone rivals McIntyre’s take earlier this year that now-former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans “hasn’t sniffed” a Super Bowl. Evans, however, notably won a Super Bowl alongside Tom Brady in Tampa. Look out, Davante Adams and Cooper Kupp; McIntyre might have a take or stat for you next.