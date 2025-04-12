Photo Credit: FS1

Colin Cowherd is well known for throwing out some flaming hot takes on his weekday FS1 show, The Herd. On Friday, Jason McIntyre, filling in for Cowherd, kept that tradition alive with a scorching hot take about the defending AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs have been constantly praised for their incredible consistency over the past decade-plus that Andy Reid has been the head coach. If the Chiefs make the postseason after the 2025 season, it would be their tenth consecutive playoff berth, a streak that predates even Patrick Mahomes’ tenure with the team. Not to mention that the team has played in five Super Bowls over that stretch, winning three of them.

While most will likely see it as a formality that they will earn a postseason bid in the upcoming season, McIntyre went against the grain, listing several reasons why he believes that the organization’s playoff streak will come to an end.

“I don’t think the Kansas City Chiefs are a playoff team next year” 😳 @jasonrmcintyre pic.twitter.com/8Bs1OFDd6c — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 11, 2025

First, McIntyre cited the Chiefs’ offseason moves, including parting ways with All-Pro guard Joe Thuney.

He then cited Travis Kelce’s dropoff in production.

“I love Travis Kelce. Me and my family like Taylor Swift. We went to see Taylor Swift in concert. I like Travis Kelce a lot. He’s a Hall of Famer,” he said. “He’s coming off his worst season as a pro. He’s 35, turns 36 in October. Travis Kelce, career low, three, countdown catches. If you look, you could draw a direct line… It was basically like the stock market on Monday. Right down, Travis Kelce’s career stats. right down.”

Finally, McIntyre shared how he believes other AFC teams are getting better, while the Chiefs may be worn out after playing so many extra postseason games the past few seasons.

“If you look at the AFC, the worst teams in the AFC are getting better,” said McIntyre. “Tennessee is for sure going to get better with a rookie quarterback, Cam Ward. The New England Patriots added Mike Vrabel, who’s an excellent coach. His record needs no introduction. They’re going to be much better, the New England Patriots. Cowherd loves them. He’s starting to convince me that they’re a playoff team. We know the Raiders are going to be better with a real, professional head coach in Pete Carroll, and they got a better quarterback in Geno Smith.

“Here are the Chiefs opponents at home, Little edge being at Arrowhead. They have to face the Ravens, the Lions, the Texans. Those are all playoff teams. The Colts, who were 8 and 9, and the Eagles and Commanders, who were playoff teams last year and met in the NFC Championship. That’s a daunting schedule.

“You look at the last three years, Kansas City has played 10 playoff games. That’s more than half another season. We see this in the NBA all the time. When you make a run to the finals two, three years in a row, that following year, you’re drained. The bodies are breaking down, the players are wearing down. And it’s very, very difficult to keep that sustainability going. I’m making the call here. It’s mid-April before the draft. I don’t think the Kansas City Chiefs are a playoff team next year.”

It’s a bit wild for McIntyre to make this kind of prediction considering the Chiefs’ track record of success. But at least some of his points throughout the over four-minute segment have some validity, which is more than Cowherd can say for some of his hot takes over the years.