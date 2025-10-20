New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) hauls in a touchdown pass to give the Patriots a 17-13 lead in the first half of their game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images.

Jason McCourty probably wishes he’d kept his mouth shut about Josh McDaniels.

The NFL on CBS analyst was calling Sunday’s Patriots-Titans game in Nashville when he made what seemed like a safe observation about New England’s approach to the final moments of the first half. With under a minute to play and the Patriots trailing 13-10, McCourty explained what anyone who’s watched McDaniels knows: the offensive coordinator has a “last shot mentality” and wants to make sure his team holds the ball going into halftime.

“The Patriots aren’t going to go too fast,” McCourty said. “Josh McDaniels, the offensive coordinator, he has a last shot mentality. He wants to make sure they end this half with the ball.”

Drake Maye immediately threw a 40-yard bomb to Kayshon Boutte on the very next play.

“The Patriots aren’t going to go too fast. Josh McDaniels, the offensive coordinator, he has a last shot mentality. He wants to make sure they end this half with the ball.” Drake Maye proceeds to throw a 40-yard bomb to Kayshon Boutte on the very next play 😅🏈💣 pic.twitter.com/7zgSB21bJ0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 19, 2025

The touchdown gave New England a 17-13 lead with 49 seconds left in the half. The Patriots wouldn’t trail again, eventually winning 31-13 in Mike Vrabel’s return to Tennessee. Maye finished 21-of-23 for 222 yards and two touchdowns, breaking Tom Brady’s franchise record for completion percentage in a single game.

McCourty took the ribbing in stride. He quoted the video of his call on social media with a self-deprecating message: “Next time I have NE I’ll be sure to tell Josh and Drake I hate them for this lol.”

Next time I have NE I’ll be sure to tell Josh and Drake I hate them for this lol https://t.co/puP8Gq8P2P — Jason McCourty (@JasonMcCourty) October 19, 2025

McCourty spent three seasons with the Patriots from 2018-20, winning Super Bowl LIII alongside his twin brother Devin, who is also now in the media, too. He played under McDaniels and McCourty knows the offense as well as any analyst currently calling games. The Patriots traded for McCourty in 2018 specifically to reunite the McCourty twins in New England’s secondary.

That familiarity probably explains why McCourty felt confident making the call. McDaniels does have a well-earned reputation for managing two-minute situations conservatively when he wants to. The problem was Maye had other ideas.

The 23-year-old quarterback has been on a tear since taking over as the starter. Sunday marked his sixth consecutive game with at least 200 passing yards and a passer rating over 100. Last week, he became the third quarterback under 24 to accomplish that streak of five games, joining Dan Marino and Patrick Mahomes.

Drake Maye has recorded 200+ Pass Yards and a 100+ Pass Rating in 5 straight games The ONLY players in NFL HISTORY under the age of 24 to complete those benchmarks in more consecutive games: Patrick Mahomes (7 straight)

Dan Marino (6 straight) pic.twitter.com/DWySIKCQOo — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 13, 2025

Maye’s deep ball to Boutte traveled 52.6 air yards, according to Next Gen Stats. He’s the only quarterback this season with two touchdown passes that traveled at least 50 yards in the air.

Drake Maye’s 39-yard TD pass to Kayshon Boutte traveled 52.6 yards in the air, Maye’s 2nd of the season over 50 yards by air distance. Maye is the only QB this season with multiple TD passes that traveled over 50 yards in the air.#NEvsTEN | #NEPatspic.twitter.com/n6UJtMDbXD — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 19, 2025

That’s the quarterback McCourty was analyzing when he made his McDaniels prediction. McCourty wasn’t wrong about McDaniels’ tendencies. He just picked the wrong moment to explain them. Maye is playing at a level where those old rules don’t apply.