Last we saw Jason Kelce, he was on his New Heights podcast with brother Travis Kelce emotionally addressing the reports of him retiring after the Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round. With the Eagles out of the playoffs, it was revealed that Jason would be in the suites with the Kelce family (and Taylor Swift) in Buffalo to cheer on his little brother.

Of course, there’s a lot that’s been made this year about the television cameras loving themselves some reaction shots of Swift throughout the season. Along the way, there’s also been a lot of complaining about how all those reaction shots are detracting from the game or whatever. So when Travis Kelce caught a wide open touchdown pass in the second quarter from Patrick Mahomes, you knew there was going to be a camera shot of the suites. What you didn’t know was the amazing scene you would find.

CBS’s cameras found Jason Kelce, shirtless, in a Chiefs toboggan, pounding beers and letting out a grizzly bear roar.

JASON KELCE IS ALL THAT IS MAN pic.twitter.com/KKOmoiuEvq — NFL on CBS ? (@NFLonCBS) January 22, 2024

If that isn’t amazing enough, videos from Orchard Park showed Kelce jumping out of the suite to hang out with Bills Mafia in the stands. Because even though he’s wearing a Chiefs hat and rooting for his brother on the team, who doesn’t love themselves some Jason Kelce? Earlier in the day, Kelce was even taking it all in at the Bills Mafia tailgate scenes.

In the CBS broadcast booth, Jim Nantz called it the “shot of the year.” We certainly can’t argue with him.

“Shot of the year as far as I’m concerned.” – Jim Nantz on Jason Kelce pic.twitter.com/EgGPXlKYvL — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 22, 2024

Let’s see if anyone tries to say that showing Jason Kelce is turning fans away from the game by taking attention away from the product on the field like they do with Taylor Swift. If Kelce brings this kind of energy to a television job next year, he could be the most entertaining analyst ever.