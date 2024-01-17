Jason Kelce, screengrab via New Heights YouTube

Almost immediately after the Philadelphia Eagles’ devastating collapse and playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, attention turned to perennial All-Pro center Jason Kelce and his future.

Adam Schefter and others reported that Kelce told his teammates after the game in the locker room that he was indeed retiring after a surefire Hall of Fame career. It’s already led us to ponder what could be next for Kelce as any TV network that televises the NFL would back up multiple Brinks trucks to secure the services of the popular player and podcast host. (And NBC should be leading that parade.)

On this week’s edition of the New Heights podcast with his brother Travis, Jason Kelce addressed his potential retirement, the reports of his locker room speech, and the Eagles’ playoff exit to the Bucs.

Interestingly, Kelce neither confirmed nor denied his retirement announcement. Rather, he said that the postgame scene was too emotional to make such a big decision. And that he would take a little bit of time before making it official.

When the time is right, you'll hear from the man himself New episode premieres NOW: https://t.co/lxUrkMbzk6 pic.twitter.com/fdxfOPETlU — New Heights (@newheightshow) January 17, 2024

“I didn’t announce what I was doing on purpose, despite I guess, what’s been leaked to the media,” Kelce said.

“I just don’t think you’re in position after a game like that to really make that decision. I just don’t. There’s too much emotion in the moment, there’s too much going down in the moment to really full grasp that decision. I’m not trying to be dramatic and continue to draw this thing out, I’m really not. It’s just something that I think, when it’s time to officially announce what’s happening in the future it’ll be done in a way that’s definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me,” Kelce added.

Kelce did confirm that he addressed the team in the locker room after the game and told them to cherish all the moments they have in the NFL. He also told everyone not to shed any tears for the way his career ended with a blowout playoff loss.

“A lot of guys, you know, if that is your last game I feel sorry for you. I’m like, don’t feel sorry for me m—–f——.”

At that point he became emotional and stopped mid-sentence on the podcast, sounding a lot like someone that is seriously contemplating retirement.

Travis Kelce then spoke for everyone listening by saying, “We’ll all be on the edge of our f—ing seat waiting on what decision you end up making, big guy. I promise you that.”

It certainly seems like Kelce is moving towards hanging it up, but he’s going to formally do it on his terms at the time and place of his choosing. If he’s learned anything over the past few years, it’ll be on an exclusive live edition of his podcast. He doesn’t need a sit-down with Pat McAfee or Jim Gray.

Kelce can pretty much name his next opportunity at this point and it’ll be fascinating to see if he truly decides to walk away or, if like other legends before him, the NFL and the Eagles are able to pull him back in for another year.

