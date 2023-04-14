What can’t Jason Kelce do?

Well, if you were to ask him, he might say television or radio.

The Philadelphia Eagles center was one of 25 current and former players who showed up for 16th annual NFL’s Broadcasting and Media Workshop.

Despite his entertaining approach when he does the “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — Jason was surprised at the tasks at hand.

“This is all new territory for me. I have even more respect for it now,” Kelce told the Associated Press. “It’s very hard to do something live, reactive of stimulus that just happened and having something clever and meaningful to say.”

The broadcast boot camp has participants who range from the curious, to those trying to figure out what they want to do after retiring from football.

Kelce announced his plans to return to play another season for the Eagles, but it could have been different. He admitted the 38-35 loss to the Chiefs this year played a factor in his return.

“But I do think that when you go that far and get that close and it doesn’t happen, I think your emotions and energy get going, and you want to do that,” Kelce told The Rich Eisen Show following the game. You know it’s close, and you know the team is going to be good next year as long as everybody stays healthy. We’re returning a lot of pieces on offense. So, yeah, that all plays a factor.”

The workshop allows current and former players to call games on radio and television. As time went on, they each got more one-on-one training, creating a more valuable experience. There also was more of an emphasis on podcasts and social media this time around.

“It’s a lot easier when you’re sitting on the couch or have heard the name over and over. Certainly, some of the names are difficult to remember on the spot,” Kelce said.

