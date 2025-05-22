Photo credit: New Heights

NBA commissioner Adam Silver might welcome the NFL’s competition on Christmas Day, but Jason Kelce knows that competition is already over.

In the wake of the 2025 NFL schedule release last week, Travis Kelce spoke about the Kansas City Chiefs league-high seven primetime games on their New Heights podcast.

This is not your father’s Sunday at 1pm NFL anymore, and as a fan, the retired Jason Kelce likes it.

“I’m a fan of playing on more primetime times,” the former Philadelphia Eagles center said. “That’s when I’m watching TV and I like it when football is on television, so let’s keep putting good football games on television when everybody’s watching. Let’s keep taking over all the holidays. We’re taking over Thanksgiving, Christmas. NBA, you’re f*cked. You’re never getting that back. I mean, that’s the way it is.”

No mercy. That’s the Christmas spirit! Sounds like Kelce might have a new song idea for his next Christmas album.

The NBA used to own Christmas Day. But no day is safe from the NFL. Since 2016, the NFL has played as many Christmas Day games as it did throughout its prior history, and they’ve shown no signs of letting up. Last year, Christmas was on a Wednesday and even that didn’t stop the NFL from selling a package of games to Netflix. Despite being f*cked, as Kelce put it, Adam Silver says he has no issue with the NFL’s presence.

“There’s nothing wrong with competition,” Silver recently said. “We don’t own Christmas, even though we’ve been playing on Christmas Day for 75 years in our league. So there’s this huge tradition of playing on Christmas Day…But I think competition keeps you on your toes. The NFL sees an opportunity on Christmas. I accept that.”

What’s Silver supposed to do other than accept it? He can’t challenge or fight the NFL for Christmas. He can’t really afford to fight the NFL on anything. The NFL is taking over all the holidays. Look out Fourth of July, you could be next.