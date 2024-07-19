Feb 4, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; NFC center Jason Kelce (62) of the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2024 Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Retired offensive lineman and potential future Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Kelce has had a fun offseason.

He retired from football earlier this year and has a job lined up with ESPN for Monday Night Countdown. Kelce also appeared at WrestleMania XL, which fittingly emanated in Philadelphia. He’s also appeared at Taylor Swift concerts with his brother and Swift’s girlfriend, Travis.

But that doesn’t mean that Kelce has left football altogether yet.

This week, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson joined Kay Adams on Up & Adams. Johnson revealed a humorous tidbit about the retired Kelce. It turns out he’s been at the Eagles facility a lot. Like… a lot.

COACH KELCE?! @LaneJohnson65 says recently retired @JasonKelce is still very much around the #Eagles facility 👏 “He was in the building maybe more than a lot of players this offseason.” @heykayadams @OLMasterminds #flyeaglesfly pic.twitter.com/urc9FdZbQQ — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) July 17, 2024

“He was in the building maybe more than a lot of the players this offseason,” Johnson revealed.

After Adams reacted to that statement, Johnson went on to explain.

“He was in there lifting. He would be stretching, he would be talking. I think he was just seeking advice from people about his future. He was in the building a lot,” Johnson said.

On Kelce‘s transition to retirement, his former Eagles teammate responded, “It’s going to be tough. I think he’s going to be in the building once or twice a week.”

“Celek’s already kind of doing that,” he said, referring to retired tight end and former Eagles star Brent Celek.

Tongue-in-cheek, most likely. But Kelce just can’t quit that habit yet.

