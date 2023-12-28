Credit: New Heights Podcast

Jason Kelce hardly has to say a word to Philadelphia Eagles running back D’Andre Swift if the back gets tackled at the 1-yard line these days. There is an unspoken understanding between the two teammates that what’s coming next will rob Swift of his touchdown.

That’s because if Philadelphia is at the 1, it’s time for the tush push, the brotherly shove, the unstoppable quarterback rush that will inevitably result in a score for one Jalen Hurts.

“Every time D’Andre Swift gets tackled at the 1, I just look at him at the huddle and I’m like, ‘sorry man,'” Kelce joked on the latest New Heights podcast. “You know exactly what we’re about to do.”

Kelce had some advice for his running back to avoid the situation in the future. Of course scoring is the easiest way to avoid Hurts vulturing his tuddy, but even getting stopped at the 2-yard line would work better.

“Go down at the 2 or get into the end zone, don’t go down at the 1,” Kelce laughed. “Because it is 100 percent the next play we’re running. If you go down at the 2, we’ll probably run inside zone again.”

The Eagles’ signature play has generated a ton of controversy this NFL season. Writers called for the play to be banned, announcers joked about the innuendo within the name, and Peyton Manning even prohibited the action in his kid’s youth league.

But it works to near perfection, as Travis Kelce pointed out on the show.

Unless the NFL swoops in and changes the rules, the Eagles are going to keep scoring on the play. Even a sympathetic teammate like Jason Kelce knows that. And unless he gets tackled early, there’s nothing Swift can do about that.

