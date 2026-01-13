Credit: Monday Night Countdown on ESPN

When Jason Kelce speaks, the Philadelphia Eagles and their fans listen.

The beloved two-time Super Bowl champion center now works on-air for ESPN, and he found himself front and center this week on Monday Night Countdown, coming off an agonizing Wild Card weekend loss by the Eagles.

While criticism once again rains down upon outspoken head coach Nick Sirianni and questions swirl over the future of the coaching staff and roster, Kelce offered one of his most stern takes yet on the MNC desk, defending the coaches and pointing blame squarely on the Philly players.

In challenging the locker room, many of them his former teammates, Kelce even offered support for beleaguered offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, whom many expect will take the fall for the Eagles’ paltry title defense.

“I know that everybody is out on (offensive coordinator) Kevin Patullo,” Kelce said. “I happen to know the guy. I love Kevin Patullo. I know he’s a great coach.”

“I know it wasn’t the best performance this year offensively. They had the No. 1, highest-paid offense in the league and were mediocre across the board. That’s unacceptable. They had their chances to win that game yesterday, and the players didn’t make the plays! Alright? That’s all I’m going to leave it at.”

“[The Eagles] had their chances to win that game yesterday, and the players didn’t make the plays!”@JasonKelce acknowledges the coaching issues throughout the year, but holds the players accountable for losing against the 49ers 😳 pic.twitter.com/EiBdITdGXs — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 13, 2026

Kelce interestingly stopped short of pointing out any specific player. Eagles fans have plenty of concerns about Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and the offensive line, as well as star running back Saquon Barkley, who regressed after a historic 2024 season.

The team’s longtime anchor was instead calling out the players as a group, reinforcing the championship expectations that they face — and did not play up to — this season. Philadelphia lost some talent to rival teams in free agency last year, as well as former OC Kellen Moore, who became head coach of the New Orleans Saints. But Kelce doesn’t buy any of those excuses.

Anyone who has watched Kelce since he started in media will know how uncharacteristic the monologue was on Monday night. Clearly, the Eagles legend had a message to deliver to his former locker room: No excuses. Play better.