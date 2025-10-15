Screengrab via New Heights YouTube

The age of misinformation is well and truly upon us. And it is impacting Philadelphia Eagles legend and podcast host extraordinaire Jason Kelce.

Kelce is one of the biggest sports media stars on the planet at the moment thanks to his New Heights podcast alongside brother Travis and his ESPN Monday Night Football analyst gig. He’s also had documentary features and even experimented moonlighting with a late night show on ESPN.

So when Jason Kelce speaks, people listen. And that’s exactly where bots and bad actors on social media are trying to take advantage by using his name for engagement.

Kelce took to X to make a plea to his followers and to the X platform in general not to believe anything attributed to him unless it comes from one of his direct platforms.

I normally don’t comment on things like this, but I feel I need to address that there are a number of accounts posting fake quotes and attributing them to me on this platform right now. I appreciate @X putting community notes on several and I will not address the other accounts… — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) October 14, 2025

“I normally don’t comment on things like this, but I feel I need to address that there are a number of accounts posting fake quotes and attributing them to me on this platform right now. I appreciate @X putting community notes on several and I will not address the other accounts specifically, because I do not want to amplify their engagement. But please know, unless you hear something directly from me via one of my platforms, it is not real,” Kelce’s post read.

While it’s impossible to know what exactly Jason Kelce is referring to, there are multiple posts with over 1 million views referring to false comments made about Bad Bunny being selected for the Super Bowl halftime show. Here’s one of those tweets with an X community note attached to it.

DO YOU AGREE WITH JASON? “If Bad Bunny is a bad fit for the Super Bowl, then maybe the people making these comments are a bad fit for America’s future.” ~Jason Kelce Your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/ZXcwcUw06v — Lovable Liberal and his Old English sheepdog (@DougWahl1) October 13, 2025

This is sadly nothing new with the current state of social media. Earlier this year, Facebook was filled with tons of fake quotes and news stories claiming that NFL players were paying for the college tuition of Charlie Kirk’s children or even being their godparents.

Until social media platforms get serious about combating misinformation and fake posts, this is going to be a problem that will only grow exponentially. Jason Kelce may be the latest victim of it, but he certainly won’t be the last.