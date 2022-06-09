A previously rumored NFL broadcasting move is reportedly good to go.

Per the New York Post, Jason Garrett will replace Drew Brees on NBC’s Football Night in America pregame show. A week ago, the Post reported NBC’s interest in Garrett to replace Brees, and now, it’s apparently going to happen.

Garrett’s broadcasting experience is limited, given that he’s been a coach in the NFL from 2005 through 2021. His last job was as the offensive coordinator of the New York Giants, before he was fired last November. Since then, he’s moved into broadcasting, and has been calling USFL games for NBC.

I’m curious is this will be Garrett’s career from now on, or if the coaching bug will bite him again next winter and he’ll be tempted back. If so, NBC will once again have to fill a spot on their studio set, and we’ll be doing this same song and dance again in a few months.

