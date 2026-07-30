Credit: WGN

Longtime sports anchor for Chicago’s WGN, Jarrett Payton, is stepping away from the network after 10 years, he announced on social media on Thursday.

“After 10 meaningful years at WGN, I’ve made the decision to step away from the station. This choice comes from the heart. I want to spend more time with my family. They are the most important part of my world,” Payton wrote. “To our audience: Thank you for watching, for welcoming me into your lives, and for the incredible kindness you’ve shown over the years. Your support has touched my heart and reminded me that what we shared went far beyond sports. I’m deeply grateful for your trust, and I’ll carry it with me always.”

10 years. Countless memories. A whole lot of love. Forever grateful. ✌️❤️🙏🏽 Jp pic.twitter.com/2gTW7AZMJ7 — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) July 30, 2026

Jarrett Payton, the son of NFL legend Walter Payton, was a running back himself in college for the Miami Hurricanes. After going undrafted in 2004, Payton had stints across the NFL, CFL, and Indoor Football League.

After hanging up his cleats, Payton turned to broadcasting, with Chicago an obvious home for his services. He began his run at WGN in 2015. During that time, Payton once acted out the city’s baseball highlights after a server error, and also went viral after producing some of the first video evidence of the relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift as they left Arrowhead Stadium together after a game against the Bears in 2023.

Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game. #Bears #ChiefsKingdom #NFL pic.twitter.com/wrMoDszOme — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 25, 2023

You can read Payton’s farewell message in its entirety below: