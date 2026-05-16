Credit: Jared Stillman/’Stillman and Company’ on X; Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

News emerged on Friday that the Tennessee Titans are hiring Ramon Foster to be the team’s radio color analyst alongside play-by-play announcer Taylor Zarzour. Foster will be the replacement for longtime Titans radio analyst Dave McGinnis, who passed away in April.

Foster co-hosts the morning show Ramon and Will on 104.5 The Zone, the flagship radio station for the Titans. He was also a sideline reporter for the Titans for two years before becoming a color commentator for the Tennessee Volunteers in 2025. Additionally, he went to high school in Ripley, TN, and he played college football for the Vols.

Still, the choice was surprising to some in the Titans-verse, in that the job was expected to be very appealing to former Titans players.

“In selecting the familiar Foster, the Titans bypass several candidates who played for their franchise, including Keith Bulluck, who expressed an interest in the job on his podcast, Jason McCourty, who does some games for CBS, and Brad Hopkins, who appears on SiriusXM,” Titans reporter Paul Kuharsky explained.

Nashville-based Jared Stillman, who is also a Mad Dog Sports Radio host for SiriusXM, sounded off about the situation on Stillman and Company.

In an X post sharing a video clip of his thoughts, Stillman called the Foster hire a “total slap in the face to the former players who played FOR the Titans.”

The @Titans hiring of Ramon Foster was a total slap in the face to the former players who played FOR the Titans. From Chris Sanders, Jason McCourty, Blaine Bishop, Brad Hopkins, Neil O’Donnell, Taylor Lewan, Matt Hasselbeck, etc they could have picked someone who was a Titan pic.twitter.com/VH56F2cyTI — Jared Stillman (@JaredStillman) May 15, 2026

“If not Chris Sanders, it needs to be a former Titan,” Stillman expanded on Stillman and Company. “Jason McCourty calls games for CBS. Did you call McCourty? Keith Bulluck, on his podcast, threw his name out there, saying he’d love to do it. Keith Bulluck has a GREAT relationship with this fanbase. Now, the reason why, when I saw Keith Bulluck put his name out there, that it wasn’t going to be Keith Bulluck, was Keith Bulluck keeps it too real, and I think the Titans are nervous about that.”

“Whether it was Blaine Bishop, who works at 104.5 and was a Titan great, and I think Blaine could do the job,” Stillman said. “Whether it’s Chris Sanders, who, again, I would have looked at as kind of a community piece to the organization, and I’d have him call the game. I would have even been okay with an out-of-the-box hire, the way that ‘Coach Mac’ was even an out-of-the-box hire.”

As Stillman alluded to with “Coach Mac,” McGinnis — head coach of the Arizona Cardinals from 2000 to 2003 — never played for the Titans but was a linebackers coach for the team from 2004 to 2011.

Stillman also suggested Taylor Lewan, a former Titans star offensive lineman and current co-host of the popular podcast Bussin’ With The Boys, as someone who should have been considered for the radio analyst position.

Taylor Lewan on @TitansRadio job: “I would have definitely considered it depending on the money.” #Titans — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) May 15, 2026

“I would have been okay if the Titans had hired Taylor Lewan to do the color analysis,” Stillman continued. “So, you’d have Taylor Lewan would still do his Bussin’ With The Boys podcast; they don’t do podcasts on Sundays. So, Taylor still would be doing Bussin’ With The Boys in his own time, but in the booth, it would be Taylor Zarzour, Taylor Lewan. Now, I don’t know if Taylor Lewan can call a football game or not, but I give Taylor Lewan a shot, because Taylor Lewan would bring juice into the position. And again, it’s the connection with the fans! And Taylor Lewan was a Titan.”

Foster, 40, played 11 seasons as an offensive lineman in the NFL, all with the Pittsburgh Steelers.