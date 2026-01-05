Photo credit: Fox

Tom Brady might not be the reason the Detroit Lions aren’t going to the playoffs, but Jared Goff knows the Fox broadcaster didn’t help their cause either.

Detroit finished a disappointing season on a high note, beating the NFC North champion Chicago Bears 19-16 in Week 18. The win wasn’t enough to get Detroit into the playoffs, but it did break their losing streak in games called by Tom Brady and Kevin Burkhardt on Fox.

And while speaking to Fox sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi after the win, Lions quarterback Jared Goff made sure to celebrate the fact that they broke the little-known “Brady-Burkhardt curse.”

“It’s about pride.” Tom Rinaldi spoke with @JaredGoff16 and @amonra_stbrown after the @Lions Week 18 win to close out their season ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IFX2achoFG — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 5, 2026



“Shoot, we had how many in a row there four or five?” Goff said with a smirk. “We’re off the schneid now, thank God.”

Brady and Burkhardt were on the call for three Lions games this season prior to Week 18. And Detroit’s record in those three games was 0-3, beginning with a 27-24 loss to the Vikings in Week 9, followed by losing 31-24 to the Packers on Thanksgiving, and 41-34 to the Rams in Week 15. Adding to the streak is the fact that Brady and Burkhardt were also on the call for Detroit’s 45-31 loss to the Washington Commanders in the playoffs last season.

It hasn’t been all doom and gloom for the Lions when Brady and Burkhardt are in the booth. Detroit did beat the Packers last season and crushed the Cowboys 47-9, both games with Brady and Burkhardt on the call. But that four-game losing streak still seemed to stick with Goff.

Beating the Bears 19-16 in Week 18 Sunday afternoon may not have sent the Lions back into the playoffs for the third straight season, but it did end their winless streak with Brady and Burkhardt on the call. And for Jared Goff, that was quite the consolation prize.