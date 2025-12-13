Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

In 2021, Jared Goff was traded to the Detroit Lions while the Los Angeles Rams received Matthew Stafford. In the years since, Stafford and the Rams won a Super Bowl, and Goff’s Lions have become a legitimate contender to win one of their own.

Goff would now appreciate it if everyone would stop asking about the trade.

As happens every time the Rams and Lions play, as they will this Sunday, Goff was faced with multiple questions about facing the team that traded him after drafting him first overall in 2016.

“It feels like a long time ago and, I think we kind of talked about it earlier in the year of how it’s kind of my career now [I’ve] spent more time here. It certainly feels like a long time ago,” he said on Wednesday in response to the first question.

Goff was later asked whether he still feels any “emotional charge” when facing the Rams.

“No, not so much anymore,” he said. “And really, we played them in that playoff game, and it was such a big deal, and the next year we played them again, and that felt like even less, and so now it’s even further removed.”

Goff was then asked a third question about his history with the Rams, but he interjected before it was finished.

“We’re still talking about it? All right, go ahead,” he said, letting the reporter finish his question.

For what it’s worth, Rams coach Sean McVay had plenty of positive things to say about Goff and where he’s at in his life.

“There were a lot of great memories and a lot of really good ball that he did here that I’ll always cherish. I’m truly happy for him. He’s married and has a beautiful little girl now. It’s awesome to see. I think I’m reminded of those things, and then you’re also reminded of when you need to be able to grow up and handle things a little bit better. I’ll never run away from that. What I’m grateful for and appreciative of is that he’s got such grace towards me and understanding. I’m happy for Jared.”