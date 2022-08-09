At Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California on Tuesday, actor Jamie Foxx showed up.

When talking with reporters, Foxx then broke out his impression of notorious Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith.

Actor Jamie Foxx attended Cowboys practice today and did an impersonation of @stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/dXBgbvDtl5 — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 9, 2022

Foxx’s impression of Smith is nothing new, and it’s very clearly all tongue in cheek with no malice involved. He broke it out on ESPN, just feet away from Smith, during the 2016 NBA Finals. Additionally, Foxx debuted a character called Cleveland A. Smith during a 2017 First Take appearance, and trolled Smith on Instagram in 2018 following a Cowboys victory.

Smith is currently recovering from shoulder surgery and is off the air. Per his Twitter, he’ll be back on Monday.