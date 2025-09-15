Photo Credit: Fox

Sunday’s NFC East matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants turned out to be one of the best games we have seen in the early portion of the 2025 NFL season. In the eyes of NFL Network host Jamie Erdahl, the work of Fox color analyst Greg Olsen only enhanced the entertaining action on the field.

It was a back-and-forth affair throughout most of the game at AT&T Stadium with very little defense to speak of on either side, which gave Olsen plenty of great moments to break down, given his expertise on the offensive side of the ball.

The fourth quarter, in particular, was an offensive showcase for both teams, as they combined for 41 points, including three touchdowns and a field goal, in the final three minutes of the game.

RUSS IS COOKING IN DALLAS! TOUCHDOWN ON 4TH DOWN FOR THE LEAD! 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/z9tMuvj2Y9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 14, 2025

Dak finds Pickens and the Cowboys lead with less tha a minute to play!! 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/sC1yWPpOwH — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 14, 2025

OH MY GOODNESS RUSS TO NABERS ARE YOU SERIOUS!!? 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/dPWKLjTaFA — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 14, 2025

Ultimately, Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey would save the day for the Cowboys, making a 64-yard field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter to force overtime, with an electric call to boot from Olsen’s on-air partner Joe Davis.

A 64-YARD FIELD GOAL BY BRANDON AUBREY TIES IT UP! THE YEAR OF THE KICKER CONTINUES!pic.twitter.com/2Z1PpCwXLg — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 14, 2025

In overtime, both offenses would essentially stall. But it was the Cowboys that were able to ultimately get it done, with Aubrey making his fourth and final field goal attempt of the game to give them a 40-37 victory.

These reactions after Brandon Aubrey’s game-winning FG in OT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Mx4rBWq0KW — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 14, 2025

Obviously, the play from both the Giants and the Cowboys down the stretch of the game made it an incredibly entertaining one to watch. But Jamie Erdahl made it a point to give Olsen his props for his work breaking down the action in a post on social media.

“Nerdy TV observation — Greg Olsen has such authentically believable voice inflection,” wrote Erdahl. “You feel every play through his tone yet it’s not overdone. It’s just how he talks. Very excellent.”

Greg Olsen has such authentically believable voice inflection. You feel every play through his tone yet it’s not overdone. It’s just how he talks. Very excellent. @NFLonFOX — Jamie Erdahl (@JamieErdahl) September 14, 2025

Fox may have seen Tom Brady as a better fit alongside Kevin Burkhardt on Fox’s No. 1 broadcast team than Olsen. But clearly, Olsen has his fair share of supporters, as Erdahl was not alone in his positive review of his work on Sunday.

“Greg Olsen is so good when a game gets late and it’s close,” wrote ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller. “His ability to match the energy of the moment and explain what teams should and shouldn’t do is expert-level.”

Greg Olsen is so good when a game gets late and it’s close. His ability to match the energy of the moment and explain what teams should and shouldn’t do is expert-level. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) September 14, 2025

“Greg Olsen is the best in the biz,” wrote Dan Duggan of The Athletic. “Best aspect is his handle on the rules. Nothing worse than when analysts sound like fans watching on their couch trying to figure out what’s going on. He knows instantly what flags are for, what can be challenged, etc.”

Greg Olsen is the best in the biz. Best aspect is his handle on the rules. Nothing worse than when analysts sound like fans watching on their couch trying to figure out what’s going on. He knows instantly what flags are for, what can be challenged, etc. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) September 14, 2025

“Joe Davis and Greg Olsen are such an elite duo,” wrote Cowboys beat writer RJ Ochoa.

Joe Davis and Greg Olsen are such an elite duo. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) September 14, 2025

“Hat tip to Greg Olsen, the pride of Wayne, for superb analysis of the Giants-Cowboys,” wrote Jerry Carino of Asbury Park Press. “His warning about the Giants’ lax coverage scheme at the end of regulation was spot-on.”