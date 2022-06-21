NFL Network is going outside of the company to replace Kay Adams on the network’s morning show, Good Morning Football.

Per the New York Post, the choice to replace Adams is Jamie Erdahl of CBS Sports, primarily known for her work as the network’s sideline reporter for SEC football coverage. She also works as the sideline reporter during college basketball games, and has worked with the pairing of Ian Eagle and Jim Spanarkel in the past several NCAA Tournaments. Additionally, Erdahl has served as a sideline reporter for NFL games, last working with the Greg Gumbel/Trent Green team from 2015 through 2017.

When news of Adams’ departure from NFL Network was reported in April, there were plenty of rumblings about where she would end up, with Amazon’s Thursday Night Football coverage being the most common mention. That hosting gig eventually went to Fox’s Charissa Thompson, and Adams’ future remains in limbo. There weren’t many names mentioned to replace Adams on GMFB, and it seemed logical that the company would go in-house with their decision.

Ultimately, NFL Network went out the box with a strong outside hire, and the fact that GMFB shoots in New York rather than NFL Network’s Los Angeles studios probably made an external option a decent choice rather than having to relocate someone across the country.

[New York Post]