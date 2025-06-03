Credit: NFL Network

Jamie Erdahl is getting ready to quarterback an all-women’s Good Morning Football special on NFL Network.

The morning show will feature an all-women cast on Thursday, June 5, and Friday, June 6. On Thursday, Erdahl will be joined by NFL Network analyst Cynthia Frelund, NFL Network reporter Jane Slater, and Cincinnati Bengals beat reporter Kelsey Conway. Friday’s show will feature Erdahl, Slater, New York Giants team reporter Madelyn Burke, and NFL and college reporter Tamara Brown.

“Good Morning Football resonates with fans, as evidenced by our Emmy nomination this year, because of our unique and fun way we cover the NFL,” said Erdahl. “These episodes of GMFB will bring that same personality and energy, just with leading female voices who love the game.”

A slew of special guests will also appear on both days, including Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame inductee Andrea Kremer, NFL on CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson, Division 1 Flag Football athlete Ki’lolo Westerlund, sports reporter Dawn Mitchell, Grammy-award winner Melissa Etheridge, and Sunday Sports Club podcast host Allison Kuch.

Good Morning Football is set for significant changes by the time the 2025 NFL season arrives. Peter Schrager left after nine years to join ESPN, and Akbar Gbajabiamila left after one season. Joining Erdahl and Kyle Brandt will be former Notre Dame star Manti T’eo.