Jamie Erdahl has been away from NFL Network’s Good Morning Football in recent days, prompting speculation about why.

The longtime host of the show took to social media on Wednesday to clarify why she’s been away and when she plans to return.

“Since the curiosity is mounting, I’ll share what I feel comfortable with,” Erdahl posted on Instagram and X. “I have been away from GMFB due to an extremely personal + tragic health situation of an immediate family member,” she said. “I want to thank my leaders at the NFL for allowing me this time at home.”

Erdahl has become one of the pillars of the morning football program, relocating with it from New York to Los Angeles in 2024. She originally joined the show in 2022, replacing Kay Adams as host, and currently co-hosts GMFB alongside Kyle Brandt and Manti Te’o.

As for speculation about Erdahl’s absence, it might have been due to recent reports of potential layoffs amid ESPN’s takeover of NFL Media. Existing NFL Network staff don’t officially become Disney employees until April 1, so any potential moves wouldn’t happen until after that, but that hasn’t stopped people from wondering.

Erdahl recently mourned the loss of her dog, Toby, in a Feb. 22 Instagram post.