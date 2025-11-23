Credit: New York Giants

For those of us in sports media, we’ve all been there before. Whether you’re the reporter asking the question, not listening because you’re thinking of asking your question, or arriving late to the scrum and asking something that’s already been asked, it’s an occupational hazard of the locker room, where dozens of reporters cycle through the same handful of angles, hoping someone says something they haven’t already said three times.

With Jaxson Dart ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, Jameis Winston was named the starter for the second week in a row. The Giants were clearly preparing for the Ole Miss product to start, so it came as a surprise to the collective media, given that Winston had taken few first-team reps during the week.

It was clear from listening to Jameis Winston that being this week’s starting QB was unexpected for him, based on how the Giants gave Jaxson Dart reps during the week and game-planned to face the Lions. That said, Jameis said he’s ready – always — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 21, 2025

And in the Giants locker room on Friday, an unnamed reporter asked him, now that he knows he’s starting on Sunday, if there’s any cramming he has to do to be ready.

“Are you just not listening to me talk this entire time?” Winston asked.

“You literally just ignored everything that I just said,” the Giants veteran quarterback replied. “Pressure is for the unprepared. I am ready every single week.”

Winston was then asked whether his Friday this week would be the same as in weeks past when he wasn’t preparing to start or assuming the starting role because of an injury. It was, essentially, the same question repackaged.

“If you’re going to ask me questions that everyone else is going to ask me, I can get my massage in,” Winston quipped. “I can get my needles. I actually will be right on time for it.”

This kind of thing happens in locker rooms all the time. Winston — who has an interest in becoming an analyst himself — handled it just like you think Jameis Winston would and kept it lighthearted enough for a few laughs. The reporter probably knew he stepped in it, but at least he got a good soundbite out of the deal.