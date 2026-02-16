Screen grab: Fox

Jameis Winston isn’t done playing football. In fact, he’s barely halfway through.

The New York Giants backup quarterback appeared on Pardon My Take this week and told Big Cat and PFT Commenter he wants to play 12 more years in the NFL. That would take Winston through age 43 and give him a 24-year career that would rival Tom Brady’s longevity.

“I would love to play 12 [more] years. I’m going to be on 12 this year,” Winston said when asked about his football future. “In terms of my arm, I’m blessed. I’m really grateful that God gave me this arm, man.”

Big Cat and PFT Commenter leaned into the bit, treating Winston’s 12th season like halftime of his career and asking what adjustments he’d make for the second half. And rather than mention preparing for a sports media transition or positioning himself for life after football, he rattled off plans to do more TV work while still playing, perform on Broadway, record a rap album, cut a Christmas carols record, and somehow collaborate with an AI-generated Frank Sinatra.

That’s a lot of side projects for someone planning to play well into his 40s. But it also suggests Winston sees his media career as something that happens alongside football rather than after it. And given how networks have reacted to Winston’s limited media work so far, they’re probably fine waiting.

Winston’s first media work came in February 2025 when Fox brought him on as a digital correspondent for Super Bowl coverage. Winston went viral during Opening Night for his player interactions, showing the same personality that makes his press conferences and mic’d-up moments memorable. Ten months later, Fox brought Winston back for its NFL pregame shows during the Giants’ bye week. Winston appeared on both Fox NFL Kickoff and Fox NFL Sunday as a guest analyst.

He’s charismatic, quotable, and weird in ways that make him memorable. Winston obviously has broadcasting potential, but that’s all theoretical until he decides football is actually done. And based on this week’s Pardon My Take appearance, he’s nowhere close to that decision.

For now, networks will have to settle for occasional bye-week appearances and Super Bowl correspondent gigs. Winston’s media career is happening in small doses while he chases a playing career that probably won’t last nearly as long as he wants it to. Or maybe it will.

“Start the petition now,” he said.