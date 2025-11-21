Photo credit: No Free Lunch with Ndamukong Suh

As much as New York Giants fans have been clamoring to see Jameis Winston on the field over Russell Wilson, NFL fans are equally excited to see the quarterback’s potential media career off the field.

Winston recently joined No Free Lunch with Ndamukong Suh, and during the podcast, the veteran quarterback was asked to predict where he sees himself in the media space a decade from now. While Winston didn’t have a concrete answer, he definitely has an interest in using his voice.

“When I write down what I would love, it’s impact, it’s influence and it’s innovation,” Winston said. “I want to be able to create something that is going to inspire a people to be better. Is that me color commentating a football game and bringing excitement to that?”

Suh seemed intrigued by the idea of Winston being a game analyst and went on to suggest a “Winstoncast.” But while Winston would like to reach people with his voice, he doesn’t know if he could fill the type of space that Pat McAfee does.

“I got so much respect for Pat McAfee because you can turn him on, and he don’t stop talking. I stop talking eventually,” Winston said as a compliment. “But I think the impact, the influence, the innovation – the three I’s – I don’t know what the I’s mean right now, but that is something I’m kind of putting together to see where it lands because I do believe in being able to speak life into other and using your voice for the people that don’t really have a voice.”

We don’t know what the I’s mean either, but if Winston is interested in a post-playing media career, fans, networks and media companies will likely have a lot of interest in him as well. Earlier this year, Winston dipped his toe in the space by contributing to Fox Sports as a digital correspondent at Super Bowl media day. Predictably, Winston was a hit in the role. And with one of the best and most unique personalities in the NFL, Winston has the tools to potentially have a bigger career off the field than he’s had on it.