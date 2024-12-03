Screengrab via ESPN

Is there anyone having more fun on earth right now than Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston?

Sure, the Browns lost in somewhat heartbreaking fashion on Monday Night Football against the Denver Broncos as we all got to witness the Ultimate Jameis Winston Experience as he threw for almost 500 yards with 4 TDs and 3 INTs. And Jameis is praying to receive eternal salvation from throwing pick sixes. And the Browns are going nowhere this season except the Top 10 of the NFL Draft with a 3-9 record.

But nobody is having more fun than Jameis Winston.

Just take a look at this graphic that was displayed on the Monday Night Football postgame show on ESPN. Yes, it’s a standard graphic with both quarterbacks of the Browns and Broncos displaying their upcoming schedules. And Bo Nix is doing everything that is probably instructed by the videographers for – a hard, stern demeanor, casually tossing the ball in his hands, holding it like he’s going to throw a dart down the field.

Meanwhile, Jameis Winston is too busy laughing, smiling, dancing, and eating Ws.

I need you to watch the video Jameis Winston recorded for this QB comp on ESPN 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5UOJw32JxK — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) December 3, 2024

So this is awesome, but the question comes to mind when Jameis recorded this. Was it before the season or early on when he was resigned to a backup role until Deshaun Watson literally became physically unable to play despite how awful he was? Or did it come after he emerged as the starting quarterback for the Browns? Either way, they are both amazing in their own right.

Sure, the Broncos won the game, but Jameis Winston is winning at the game of life right now. Is there any way the Browns can trade him for Tom Brady and we can get a Brady comeback and Jameis in the broadcast booth?

