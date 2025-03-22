Jameis Winston heeded advice he received from Saquon Barkley during Super Bowl Opening Night and signed with the Giants. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Jameis Winston and his wife Brieon Winston on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jameis Winston, who served as a correspondent for Fox during the buildup to Super Bowl LIX, signed with the New York Giants on Friday. In doing so, he seemed to follow the advice of Saquon Barkley.

On Opening Night, FKA Media Day, Winston was one of several reporters talking to the Philadelphia Eagles star. Only, as an active player and (at the time) a pending free agent, Winston’s questions were a little different from other reporters.

“In this free agency, man — I’m a free agent, I really don’t got no job,” Winston said. “Who should sign me in free agency?”

“I think New York needs a quarterback right now,” Barkley replied.

“New York who?” Winston asked. At the time, that was certainly an important point of clarification. Barkley then confirmed that he was talking about his former team.

“The Giants,” Barkley said.

On Friday, Barkley’s suggestion became a reality.

We’ll have to revisit this after the season.

