Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Jameis Winston and his wife Brieon Winston on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jameis Winston, who served as a correspondent for Fox during the buildup to Super Bowl LIX, signed with the New York Giants on Friday. In doing so, he seemed to follow the advice of Saquon Barkley.

On Opening Night, FKA Media Day, Winston was one of several reporters talking to the Philadelphia Eagles star. Only, as an active player and (at the time) a pending free agent, Winston’s questions were a little different from other reporters.

“In this free agency, man — I’m a free agent, I really don’t got no job,” Winston said. “Who should sign me in free agency?”

“I think New York needs a quarterback right now,” Barkley replied.

“New York who?” Winston asked. At the time, that was certainly an important point of clarification. Barkley then confirmed that he was talking about his former team.

“The Giants,” Barkley said.

Jameis Winston: “Who should sign me in free agency?” Saquon Barkley: “I think New York needs a quarterback right now.” Jameis: “New York who?” Saquon: “The Giants.” #NFL #SuperBowl (via @NFLonFOX)pic.twitter.com/QKdJN4ycxo https://t.co/hb3YCihABW — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 4, 2025

On Friday, Barkley’s suggestion became a reality.

BREAKING: The #Giants and QB Jameis Winston are finalizing a 2-year, $8M deal, which could be up to $16M with incentives, multiple sources tell @NFLonFOX. pic.twitter.com/kYiVfxgyEe — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 21, 2025

We’ll have to revisit this after the season.