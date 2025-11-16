Photo Credit: Austin Austin Briski; Fox 19 Cincinnati

Pittsburgh Steelers star cornerback Jalen Ramsey was ejected during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 34-12 win for throwing a punch at Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Jalen Ramsey has been ejected from the game for throwing a punch at Ja’Marr Chase pic.twitter.com/AcKGo7a9JA — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 16, 2025

After the game, Ramsey told the media, “[Chase] spit on me,” and that led to the retaliation.

#Steelers DB Jalen Ramsey on what led to him punching Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/JobLuCWV9X — Brendan Howe (@bybrendanhowe) November 16, 2025

And Chase told the media, “I never opened my mouth to that guy… I didn’t spit on nobody.”

“I didn’t spit on nobody.” Here is what Ja’Marr Chase had to say about his altercation with Jalen Ramsey: pic.twitter.com/PRRnqWt4kw — Noah Hiles (@_NoahHiles) November 16, 2025

A new video has emerged confirming Ramsey’s claim.

Austin Briski of Cincinnati’s Fox 19 posted a video to X that shows Chase spitting on Ramsey.

Field-level view of the second altercation between Ja’Marr Chase and Jalen Ramsey. Chase said “I didn’t spit on nobody.” The video clearly shows he did.#Bengals @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/ooGzInoPdS — Austin Briski (@austin_briski) November 16, 2025

Referee Bill Vinovich told the media that officials didn’t see Chase spit on Ramsey.

Referee Bill Vinovich told pool reporter @BrianBatko that officials didn’t see Ja’Marr Chase spit on Jalen Ramsey. pic.twitter.com/RdUgwOBgzp — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 16, 2025

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefted posted on social media, “An NFL spokesman said the league will be reviewing the incident between Jalen Ramsey and Ja’Marr Chase.”

An NFL spokesman said the league will be reviewing the incident between Jalen Ramsey and Ja’Marr Chase. https://t.co/eg9NxGkhlG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2025

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo and CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones noted that Chase could face a suspension.

So, going back to the Jalen Carter situation, the NFL has made it clear spitting on an opponent is now on the level of a suspension. Carter served his Week 1 because he was ejected before the first snap. Today’s was deep into the fourth quarter. https://t.co/HgYF3NorWP — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 16, 2025

This video could cost Ja’Marr Chase the next game pic.twitter.com/vvgxBVYH0x https://t.co/4cfBUlFPXm — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) November 16, 2025

Chase is arguably the top wide receiver in the NFL, with his 2025 season featuring 79 receptions for 861 yards and five touchdowns.

The Bengals (3-7), who are already without quarterback Joe Burrow, could be without Chase against the New England Patriots (9-2) in Week 12.