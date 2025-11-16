Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase spits on Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Photo Credit: Austin Austin Briski; Fox 19 Cincinnati Photo Credit: Austin Austin Briski; Fox 19 Cincinnati
By Matt Clapp on

Pittsburgh Steelers star cornerback Jalen Ramsey was ejected during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 34-12 win for throwing a punch at Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

After the game, Ramsey told the media, “[Chase] spit on me,” and that led to the retaliation.

And Chase told the media, “I never opened my mouth to that guy… I didn’t spit on nobody.”

A new video has emerged confirming Ramsey’s claim.

Austin Briski of Cincinnati’s Fox 19 posted a video to X that shows Chase spitting on Ramsey.

Referee Bill Vinovich told the media that officials didn’t see Chase spit on Ramsey.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefted posted on social media, “An NFL spokesman said the league will be reviewing the incident between Jalen Ramsey and Ja’Marr Chase.”

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo and CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones noted that Chase could face a suspension.

Chase is arguably the top wide receiver in the NFL, with his 2025 season featuring 79 receptions for 861 yards and five touchdowns.

The Bengals (3-7), who are already without quarterback Joe Burrow, could be without Chase against the New England Patriots (9-2) in Week 12.

