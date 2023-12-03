Oct 29, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams (33) after the game against the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Jamal Adams’ shameless endeavors continue with another online feud with reporter

Jamal Adams can’t help himself.

Shameless in his endeavors, the Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl safety has to have the last word — even if it comes after many had already put the controversy to bed. Still fuming over Friday’s incident, which saw him stoop low, firing a personal shot at SNY reporter Connor Hughes, in which he criticized his significant other’s looks; Adams stooped even lower.

Saturday saw Adams go after another reporter — The New York Post’s Brian Costello. In Adams’ defense, Costello put himself directly in the crosshairs by referring to the 28-year-old safety as a “bad guy,” but it doesn’t excuse the behavior of the former New York Jets safety, who just doesn’t know when to stop.

The original interaction started when Hughes commented on a play in the Seahawks’ Thursday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys. Adams allowed a touchdown to Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson that ended up being the deciding factor in the game.

“Yikes,” tweeted Hughes in response to the play.

Adams took notice of this tweet from Hughes, posting the same “yikes” caption with a picture of Hughes’ significant other. The tweet has since been deleted by Adams but was screenshotted and shared on social media by Dov Kleiman, among others.

This is seemingly a dig at the appearance of Hughes’ significant other. And Adams later doubled down on his attack in a follow-up tweet.

“Don’t start nothin won’t be nothin,” tweeted Adams.

Don’t start nothin won’t be nothin. #Prez — Jamal Adams (@Prez) December 1, 2023

A half-hour later, Costello responded to Adams’ dig of his colleague and took it a step further.

“I’ve covered a lot of players through the years,” wrote Costello on X/Twitter. “Never met any who was more of a phony than Jamal Adams. I always thought he was a bad guy. Today he proved he is even worse than I thought.”

I’ve covered a lot of players through the years. Never met any who was more of a phony than Jamal Adams. I always thought he was a bad guy. Today he proved he is even worse than I thought. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) December 1, 2023

Adams always has to have the last word.

Ahhh and here comes Mr. Potato head. Mr. Hughes right hand man. Truth be told, I do not care. I do not like you. Never liked you. You’re terrible at your job. You do not know me outside the game of football. So keep that shxt pushing. #Prez https://t.co/dlsxjTP1F0 — Jamal Adams (@Prez) December 2, 2023

Costello deserves credit for his handling of Adams’ remarks. He responded gracefully by changing his profile picture on Twitter to that of Mr. Potato Head, and even jokingly took offense to being referred to as Hughes’ “right-hand man.”

Connor’s right hand man? That one does sting. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) December 2, 2023

Adams was initially popular in New York but lost his popularity quickly. While he was a fan-favorite from the moment he was drafted, “Prez” (as he refers to himself) ran himself out of town once he decided to skip a voluntary off-season program and publicly criticize his team in the process. Despite picking up Adams’ fifth-year option, the Jets failed to meet his contract desires, later prompting him to formally request a trade in June 2020. Adams provided a list of preferred teams, including his hometown Dallas Cowboys.

At the time, then-head coach Adam Gase and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams expressed a desire to retain Adams. However, tensions escalated when Adams publicly questioned Gase’s leadership and criticized general manager Joe Douglas’ handling of contract negotiations. These remarks further strained his relationship with the Jets, ultimately leading to his trade to the Seahawks a month later.

After three seasons with the Jets, where he went 16-32, Adams claimed he suffered “depression” whilst playing on a 7-9 football team.

It’s important to realize that depression is not something that can be easily cured by material success. Even if you become the highest-paid safety in NFL history or get traded to a different team, depression may still linger. Adams disclosed that he would often isolate himself in his room without any electronic devices after losing games when he was still a member of the Jets. It’s crucial to understand the impact of depression on millions of people and to seek help if needed.

At the same time, his actions have angered many, especially the Jets fans who were disappointed with his performance and attitude after he was traded for two first-round picks, which eventually turned into Alijah Vera-Tucker and Garrett Wilson.

Since leaving the team, Adams’ behavior has caused a volatile response from Jets Twitter. There has been a lot of growing support for Hughes when he was on the wrong end of a personal attack from Adams earlier this weekend. Despite being the right thing to do, this was unexpected since the SNY insider has had a complicated relationship with the team’s fans. Nevertheless, they rallied behind him against Adams and even supported Costello in a similar situation.

