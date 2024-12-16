Dec 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) shake hands after the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles extended their winning streak to 10 on Sunday with a 27-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. But after the game, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made it a point to show his respect to Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson in a heartfelt exchange after the game.

Hurts put his apparent animosity with A.J. Brown to the side, throwing for 290 yards and two touchdowns along with 45 yards and a rushing touchdown. Meanwhile, Wilson and the Steelers offense was largely stifled all game long, putting up just 163 yards of total offense.

After the game, the two quarterbacks met at midfield to share an embrace. Hurts then told Wilson how he watched him play growing up, thanking him for “paving the way” for him and other young quarterbacks of his generation.

“Watched you my whole childhood… You paved the way.” – Jalen to Russ postgame 🤝 pic.twitter.com/HGjchCuMnW — NFL (@NFL) December 16, 2024

Some of the comments from Hurts were hard to pick up due to the outside audio inside of Lincoln Financial Field. But the sentiment here is most definitely that Hurts has a ton of admiration for Wilson and all that he has done to pave the way from the next generation of quarterbacks.

In comparison to some of his peers, Wilson doesn’t get all that much credit for what he has done for the quarterback position. But Wilson has been as impactful as any current quarterback over the course of his long career.

While the loss likely stings for Wilson, these kind words from someone as great as Hurts have to be nice to hear. And despite the loss for the Steelers, they actually clinched the postseason following the Indianapolis Colts’ loss to the Denver Broncos. So perhaps we may see another Eagles-Steelers matchup — in Super Bowl LIX.

