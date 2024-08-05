Jalen Hurts appears in an NFL promo for flag football in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Photo Credit: NFL

Several NFL players have expressed an interest in playing for Team USA when flag football debuts at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

We want to nominate Jalen Hurts for a spot on the team, especially based on his performance in an NFL promo video released Monday.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback holds a football outside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. He lights the football on fire — kudos to the special effects work — and launches a flaming spiral deep into the sky, where it strikes and lights the Olympic cauldron above the stadium.

“It’s our turn,” Hurts says dramatically.

It’s our turn to light up the LA28 Olympic Games. #NextUpLA28 pic.twitter.com/PEgQOqpmUx — NFL (@NFL) August 5, 2024



It’s a fun bit of cross-branding and promotion by the NFL to promote the 2028 Olympics. The league lobbied heavily to have flag football added as an Olympic sport. That’s led to a debate about which NFL players will compete in Los Angeles. There are possible schedule conflicts, and teams might be leery of seeing their stars risk injury in Olympic competition.

However, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has expressed an interest in playing. Tom Pelissero and Scott Hanson recently discussed how Tom Brady might be the perfect quarterback for that event.

No matter who plays for Team USA flag football in those games, the NFL’s footprint will be all over that competition.

