On Sunday, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 319 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-31 victory over the Washington Commanders. He did so despite being hampered by a left knee injury that seemed to limit his running ability.

After the game, Hurts made it clear that he didn’t want to discuss the injury, telling reporters “I told you guys I really don’t want to speak on it anymore. I’m out there.”

On Wednesday, he made good on his promise not to discuss the knee injury any further.

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was asked one final question about his knee — does it feel any better, any worse? Hurts got up and left. pic.twitter.com/p5B0rWHEAi — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) November 1, 2023

At the close of his media session, a reporter chimed in, with “I gotta ask, anything new with the knee? Feel better, feel worse, different, anything?”

Hurts smirked, got up, and walked out without saying a word.

“Okay, that’s what I thought,” said the reporter. “Worth a shot.”

The push-pull between NFL personnel and the media when it comes to accurate injury information is always going to be a tricky one. Hurts clearly wants to just let his play do the talking, but it’s a reporter’s job to try and suss out the truth when it comes to situations that could have a major impact on a player or team.

The good news for Hurts is that the Eagles are 7-1 and look good as a Super Bowl contender once again. That kind of success will keep the questions somewhat at bay. But if the team starts to falter, and Hurts’ knee becomes more of a factor, any hope he might have of not hearing those questions will be over, especially in Philadelphia.

[Arya Pulli]