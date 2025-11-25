Photo Credit: ESPN2; Omaha Productions

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme was a guest on the ManningCast during the Monday Night Football game between the Panthers and the San Francisco 49ers.

The program showed footage of Delhomme’s pants ripping during a Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons in 2005, and Peyton Manning said to Delhomme, “Tell us what happened here, Jake.”

Delhomme broke the moment down in great detail, making for hilarious live television on ESPN2.

“Yeah, early in the game, first drive, I get sacked, and my butt comes out,” Delhomme told Peyton and Eli Manning. “I feel a draft, and it’s freezing cold. And my butt comes out. My center, Jeff Mitchell, tells me, ‘Hey, your butt’s hanging out. And I look at the ref, and he starts laughing. He goes, ‘I can’t give you a timeout.’ So, I have to call a timeout.”

“I’m walking to the sideline, and John Fox was looking at me — it’s the second or third play of the game — like, ‘What are you doing? What are you doing?’ Delhomme explained. “And I said, ‘Hey, my ass is hanging out. I mean, what do you want me to do?’ And he starts laughing at me. He’s laughing.”

“So, the trainer, they think fast,” Delhomme continued. “They take like an Ace bandage or a Gatorade towel, and they kind of wrap me up. We go down the field. I was able to throw a touchdown pass to Ricky Proehl. Get on the sidelines, and they put the towels around me, and I changed real quick. And I’ll never forget; there were some people, some ladies on the first row, and they were waving dollar bills. So, it was pretty comical. Because early on Atlanta, that’s kind of a late-arriving crowd. So, there wasn’t a ton of people.”

“But yeah, pretty nice little draft going on,” Delhomme added. “I wanted to be famous in my life. I didn’t think it would be that.”

Delhomme was still pretty famous for his actual football performance that season and was selected to the Pro Bowl after leading the Panthers to an 11-5 record. He also led the Panthers to an NFC Championship victory in 2003.

And he was also given an incredible nickname by ESPN’s Chris Berman.