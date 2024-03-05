Folorunso Fatukasi Photo Credit: Adam Stites (Photo Credit: Adam Stites on Twitter/X)
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi celebrated his 29th birthday Monday, and it’s a day he’ll never forget.

The Jaguars honored Fatukasi with a post on X/Twitter late Monday morning, a cheerful “Happy birthday, 94!” with a party emoji.

Two hours later, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler interrupted the party with some bad news: “Source: #Jaguars are releasing defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi. The move saves $3.5M on the cap.”

As they say, you can’t make this stuff up.

First, the happy news.

Now, for the not-so-happy news.

At least the Jaguars didn’t delete the birthday post. That would be too cruel.

But it’s a terrible look for the Jaguars, first for releasing Fatukasi on his birthday, and secondly, for the terrible juxtaposition of birthday wishes versus “you’ve been released” news.

As a rule, those making player personnel decisions aren’t looking at player’s birthdates before making a move. Likewise, those with the keys to a team’s social media account generally don’t have insight into personnel decisions (“Is this guy we’re wishing happy birthday going to be released in a couple of hours?”).

So perhaps this situation was unavoidable. The NFL world seemed to think the Jaguars could do better.

