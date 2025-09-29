Photo credit: CBS

Most NFL fans know J.J. Watt for the number 99, but they should also know he knows all about the number 69.

Nice.

During the third quarter of their 34-27 win over the Washington Commanders, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. found running back Bijan Robinson for a 69-yard play to set up the eventual touchdown. But that number 69 was not lost on Watt.

“A massive 69-yard-play. Nice for the Atlanta Falcons” – @JJWatt pic.twitter.com/mepCjgamvT — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 28, 2025



“Bijan out of the backfield and there’s just some traffic that gets Bobby Wagner caught up,” Watt said during the replay. “And that allows Michael Penix Jr. time to swing the ball out. And a massive 69-yard play – nice – for the Atlanta Falcons.”

The “nice” was dropped with purpose and intent. When someone says or references the number 69, the appropriate response is “nice.” Because 69 references sex, and sex references are funny. J.J. Watt doesn’t make the rules, he just follows them.

Watt might not love the number 69 as much as Chip Caray, who seemingly made it his mission as an announcer to squeeze as many 69 references into a broadcast as possible. But clearly, Watt likes 69 enough to know when dropping a “nice” is appropriate.

CBS paired Watt with Ian Eagle in the booth this season after announcing plans for Charles Davis to replace Gary Danielson as the network’s top college football analyst next year. Ironically, Eagle also knows about the “nice” rule with 69. In his first season as a game analyst for CBS, Watt is already drawing rave reviews from fans. And continuing to be relatable by dropping 69 references should only keep those rave reviews coming.