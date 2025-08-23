Photo Credit: KTVT (CBS Dallas)

While Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey appears to be in midseason form, announcer Isaiah Stanback seems to still be very much in preseason mode.

At the end of the first half of Friday night’s preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, Joe Milton led the Cowboys just across midfield, giving Aubrey a chance to try a 64-yard field goal right before halftime. Aubrey, of course, has one of the strongest legs in NFL history. As he took the field, a graphic noted that he’s one of only two kickers in NFL history to make multiple 60-yard kicks in the same season. Stanback further continued to set the stage.

“This is really his practice run now,” Stanback said. “Understand this. He is kicking this ball from the 54-yard line. The opposing 54-yard line.”

A chuckling play-by-play man, Bill Jones, issued a correction.

“Otherwise known as the 46-yard line,” Jones said.

Perhaps Stanback was thinking of the Canadian Football League, which plays on a 110-yard field. Although even in that situation, Aubrey’s kick would have been from his own 54, not the opposing one.

Stanback even joked about this miscue on X.

Long field goals have been a theme of the preseason, a trend Aubrey continued. Not only was his 64-yard attempt good but it cleared the crossbar with plenty of room to spare.

“Good from how far?” Jones asked Stanback.

“Fifty-four, forty-six equals 64,” he said.