Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a new cast member in town for NFL Network.

The channel’s flagship morning show Good Morning Football will be trying out former NFL defensive end Isaac Rochell this week, according to an announcement made by Rochell on TikTok.

Per the announcement, Rochell will be joining the program on Thursday and Friday to talk about free agency. The former Notre Dame standout didn’t produce much in the pros, tallying just 113 tackles over his seven-year career, but has amassed a large social media following after his retirement.

Rochell is married to TikTok content creator Allison Kucharczyk, who sports over 3 million followers on the social media app. For his part, Rochell has over 2 million followers on TikTok. Not too shabby for a guy who was far from a household name during his playing career.

Clearly, Rochell has some sort of talent in the media space to amass that large of a following. His TikTok content melds family life and parenthood with NFL commentary.

Whether his social media prowess will translate to the television screen is yet to be seen; though if Isaac Rochell does turn out well for NFL Network, they’ll have found a talent that few networks conceivably had on their radars.